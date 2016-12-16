10 Dublin Instagram Photographers That Make Us Love Our Fair City Even More

You need to follow these guys!

You already know by now, we're fairly feckin' obsessed with Dublin.

We update our Instagram daily with the best pictures and videos around to brighten up your day.

Our Instagram would be nothing however, without the incredible photographers that go out shooting every single week and populate the site with stunning pictures. We adore following these guys and gals and seeing their creativity come through in their work.

Here are some of our faves:

1. @dublinbynight

Greg is one of the biggest Dublin Instagrammers around right now and it's clear to see why.

His attention to detail is like no other and he makes the city look like the best place in the world (which it is, obvs!)

2. @dublincityshots

Eoin takes stunning drone shots of Dublin.

See Dublin from a different angle, one that you don't get to see day to day.

This guy has serious talent.

3. @rawdublin

The king of puddle shooting.

I was fortunate enough to follow Freddy around for the day and learn the tricks of the trade.

Very sound lad, so humble and insanely talented.

4. @sykes_36

Who knew a stairwell could look so fantastic?

Finding beauty in simplicity.

5. @dublinscenes

A page that captures the people rather than the architecture and streets.

Such a lovely feeling scrolling through this page.

6. @ebengphotogrphy

Take a trip through the best spots in Dublin.

7. @irishstreets

An account that does exactly what it says on the tin - captures the beauty of the streets of Dublin.

8. @mredgarallen

Living for this guys feed - the most amazing colours and shots.

9. @themarkdalton

For some reason, I'm utterly obsessed with pictures of Dublin pubs.

10. @dublindailycolour

An account that tells a story with every picture.

Header Image: @rawdublin @dublinbynight

