The Top 10 Coolest Neon Signs In Dublin Right Now

The quirkiest bucket list of 2018

Neon signs are the new "hot thing" to have in Dublin venues.

They're slowly but surely popping up everywhere and tbh I think they're slick as hell.

This is probably the most random bucket list I've ever compiled on Lovin, but these venues are all deadly spots worth checking out - the neon signs are just a bonus.

Every Instagrammer will be having a field day in these spots.

1. Póg

Find what you love... and do it!

2. The Dean

I fell in love here.

3. Hey Donna

Food, coffee and yadda, yadda.

4. Riot

Fuck what people think.

5. Bonsai

Bonsai Bar.

6. The Devlin

I Came Here For You.

7. Chew Brew

Sip.

8. Mad Egg

Get laid, get fed.

9. The Fourth Corner

Where are your friends tonight?

10. Why Go Bald

The most iconic of all.

You'll have the best Instagram feed in the world after visiting all these places!

Time to tick off the quirkiest bucket list in Dublin.

Header image: @dublinafterdark @thedeandublin

