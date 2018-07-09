The Top 10 Coolest Neon Signs In Dublin Right Now
The quirkiest bucket list of 2018
Neon signs are the new "hot thing" to have in Dublin venues.
They're slowly but surely popping up everywhere and tbh I think they're slick as hell.
This is probably the most random bucket list I've ever compiled on Lovin, but these venues are all deadly spots worth checking out - the neon signs are just a bonus.
Every Instagrammer will be having a field day in these spots.
The quirkiest bucket list of 2018!
1. Póg
Find what you love... and do it!
2. The Dean
I fell in love here.
3. Hey Donna
Food, coffee and yadda, yadda.
4. Riot
Fuck what people think.
5. Bonsai
Bonsai Bar.
6. The Devlin
I Came Here For You.
7. Chew Brew
Sip.
8. Mad Egg
Get laid, get fed.
9. The Fourth Corner
Where are your friends tonight?
10. Why Go Bald
The most iconic of all.
You'll have the best Instagram feed in the world after visiting all these places!
Time to tick off the quirkiest bucket list in Dublin.
Header image: @dublinafterdark @thedeandublin
Comments