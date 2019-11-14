The Nu Wardrobe app is the answer to avoiding fast fashion

Nu Wardrobe App is Dublin’s first and only sustainable clothes-sharing app.
Founded by Dublin natives Aisling Byrne and Ali Kelly, Nu Wardrobe is an app that provides a much-needed alternative to fast fashion…acting as a revolving wardrobe of sorts.
Going from strength to strength, it started out from humble beginnings as a swap shop run by two college students.
Later acting as a way to share Trinity ball gowns via WhatsApp, it has already proven to be quite successful in the London market.
View this post on Instagram
Meet the lovely @ioanna_la , one of our Nu members. She is a civil engineer in London. Here she is looking amazing in her pink floral dress and ribbed green dress, both available on the Nu app! . She decided to join Nu to try and buy less, spend less money on clothes (saving more money for adventures travelling!), as well as trying be more conscious and ethical about fashion and reduce her environmental impact. . We asked her what she loves about Nu… she said "I just love the concept, brings me back to my student years when I used to swap clothes with my besties! 👭 It has made ethical fashion really easy for me. The community part of it is really cool too, it feels like we can achieve so much when we come together!” 💚 . We also asked if her buying habits 🛍️ had changed since joining Nu… she said “Absolutely! Especially when it comes to occasions, I don't have to worry about finding the perfect dress anymore!” . ✨ We are so glad you are part of our community Ioanna!! ✨ . . Ionna wearing @vilshenko_official . Image description: Two images of Ioanna, one of her twirling in her floor length, long sleeved floral pink dress in front of a bright lilac background. The second Ioanna posing in front of the same bright background with her green v neck ribbed midi dress, both styled with chunky trainers.
And now it’s coming to Dublin.
Women of all ages and sizes can use the app to share clothing for upcoming events, thereby cutting down on the need to buy new. So you can still look stylish but for less money and in a more environmentally friendly way.
View this post on Instagram
Hello there lovely new followers! We thought we would explain in a bit more detail how the Nu platform works. We can break it down into 4 simple steps… ➡️ swipe for each step. . 1. Sharing is caring… upload your much loved - but under used clothes to share with fellow members. 💚 . 2. Browse… your Nu wardrobe made up of your fellow member's much loved but under used pieces and find the perfect piece for you! 👗 . 3. Borrow: meet or deliver… you can share in your local area, so meet the lender in person or arrange a bike delivery to borrow the outfit. 🚴🏾♀️ . 4. Be cool 😎 + enjoy your Nu item + don’t worry…all clothes on the platform when borrowed are safe. We have borrower and lender contracts built into the process. ✍️ When lenders upload an item they state the current value and exactly how the piece must be cleaned. The borrower will accept the terms and conditions before they borrow the piece. . If you have any questions or queries - or would like to join the Nu community in London, Dublin or Cambridge, drop us a message or comment below. 👇 We love to hear from you! 💚 #thenuwardrobe #nuwardrobe #sharing #sharingiscaring #circulareconomy #circularfashion #zerowaste #zerowastefashion #londonfashion #sustainability #sustainabilityinstyle #womenintech #slowfashion #slowfashionstyle #savetheplanet
The app even includes a detailed impact calculator that helps members to track their carbon, waste and water offset each time they borrow and lend pieces on the platform.
View this post on Instagram
How big is your fashion footprint? 👣 We all know that consuming less, investing in quality and wearing what we have for longer, can significantly reduce our fashion footprint 👣. But there are a few more things to consider, our shopping habits are not the extent of the matter 🛍️. . How many washes do you do a week? At what temperature 🌡️? Do you use a tumble dryer? How often do you use it? How about ironing? How many hours would you say you iron a week?- All these other factors can contribute to the size our fashion footprint. . Did you know that ironing for 6 episodes of friends/ 3 episodes of queer eye is like having the kettle on for 3 hours straight- 😮 a LOT of energy right. We can all reduce the environmental damage our wardrobe and habits are having - the smallest of changes can make a big difference. 💚 . We love to hear from you! Let us know your progress on how you try to reduce your footprint, or even the challenges you face. We are all on this journey together, we can help and support each other! Message us or leave a comment below! 👇 #thenuwardrobe #nuwardrobe #sharing #circulareconomy #zerowastefashion #zerowaste #londonfashion #sustainabilityinstyle #slowfashionstyle #slowfashion #fashionfootprint
Sounds like the duo has thought of just about everything.
Aisling and Ali will launch the app in Wigwam next week. Attendees are encouraged to wear items that they wish to swap.
View this post on Instagram
Meet Amy, she works as a buyer and project manager in beauty retail 💄 💅 and is one of our lovely Nu community members. Here she is styling her pieces available on the app. Firstly her beautiful floral dress 🌺 and the second a gorgeous red number, both look great with layers or without to dress them up! . She joined Nu because it aligned with her passion for sustainability- check out her blog @sustainableandsocial 💚. She said “The innovative concept of Nu further elevates fashion as a force for good in aiding the climate solution whilst providing infinite wardrobe choices in an economical manner. What is not to love!” . We asked her if Nu had changed her shopping habits? 🛍️ Her response… “Undoubtedly so. They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure but in the case of Nu, all the pieces uploaded onto the App are to die for. As they are from some of the most coveted brands, it proves that you don’t have to splash the cash or feed the fast fashion monster to look and feel your best stylish self!” 💁 . Her favourite things about Nu is 1. “the community and how its sparks conversation likeminded sartorial sustainability ladies” and 2. “the best learning that Nu can teach people is to find beauty in something that cost others and the earth nothing!” 🌎 💚 . We are so happy you are part of our community Amy! ✨ . Image description: Two photos of Amy looking amazing in her uploaded pieces, the first her beautiful blue floral dress layered with a black polo neck, tights and gorgeous blue heels, the second her red v neck dress, again styled with a black polo neck, tights and black pointed heels.
There will also be a ‘No to Black Friday’ panel discussion with leaders in the sustainable fashion space including Ana Cosgrave – founder of the Repeal Project, and Molly Parsons – host of ‘Molly’s Minutes’ Podcast.
According to founder Aisling “With the madness of Black Friday nearly upon us again this year, we want to offer Irish women an alternative to fast-fashion.”
View this post on Instagram
In continuing yesterday’s discussion, another challenge we like to set ourselves is the 💥30 WEARS CHALLENGE💥 . Before you buy a piece of clothing ask yourself, ‘Will I wear this 30 times?’ . If the answer is ‘no’ it might be time to reconsider or think about what you’ll do with the piece after you’ve worn it a couple of times. . You could share it on The Nu Wardrobe, swap it or give it to friends or family. The important thing is for this piece not to end up in landfill after just a couple of wears.!! 👕👖♻️ . Is this something you can see yourself doing ?? Let us know below! 👇 . Image description: a rack of clothes from the Nu Wardrobe launch event that were then gifted to the community! . #thenuwardrobe #nuwardrobe #sharing #sharingiscaring #circulareconomy #circularfashion #zerowaste #zerowastefashion #londonfashion #sustainability #sustainabilityinstyle #womenintech #slowfashion #slowfashionstyle #savetheplanet
Adding that “looking good doesn’t have to cost the earth”, she makes a valid point.