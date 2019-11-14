The Nu Wardrobe app is the answer to avoiding fast fashion

Nu Wardrobe App is Dublin’s first and only sustainable clothes-sharing app.

Founded by Dublin natives Aisling Byrne and Ali Kelly, Nu Wardrobe is an app that provides a much-needed alternative to fast fashion…acting as a revolving wardrobe of sorts.

Going from strength to strength, it started out from humble beginnings as a swap shop run by two college students.

Later acting as a way to share Trinity ball gowns via WhatsApp, it has already proven to be quite successful in the London market.

And now it’s coming to Dublin.

Women of all ages and sizes can use the app to share clothing for upcoming events, thereby cutting down on the need to buy new. So you can still look stylish but for less money and in a more environmentally friendly way.

The app even includes a detailed impact calculator that helps members to track their carbon, waste and water offset each time they borrow and lend pieces on the platform.

Sounds like the duo has thought of just about everything.

Aisling and Ali will launch the app in Wigwam next week. Attendees are encouraged to wear items that they wish to swap.

There will also be a ‘No to Black Friday’ panel discussion with leaders in the sustainable fashion space including Ana Cosgrave – founder of the Repeal Project, and Molly Parsons – host of ‘Molly’s Minutes’ Podcast.

According to founder Aisling “With the madness of Black Friday nearly upon us again this year, we want to offer Irish women an alternative to fast-fashion.”

Adding that “looking good doesn’t have to cost the earth”, she makes a valid point.