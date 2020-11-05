A Mexican street food pop-up will take place in Smithfield this weekend

Órale will be holding a Mexican street food pop-up at Bonobo in Smithfield this coming Friday and Saturday.

Mexican food lovers will be able to enjoy a delicious range of tacos, quesadillas, pizzas, beers and cocktails from the garden of Bonobo in Smithfield. We're very familiar with the tastes of Oralé here at Lovin Dublin and we love the place so much that we ranked it number one in our list of best new openings in 2019 - a list you can read in full here.

Lovin's Alan Fisher called it 'hands down the nicest street food I've ever tasted,' and he knows what he's talking about. You can read his full review of Órale here and if Bonobo is within your 5km, the menu simply has to be checked out this weekend.

More information can be found on Órale's Instagram page here.

