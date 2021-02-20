Bread 41 is opening up at Blackrock Market today

Bread 41 have confirmed that they will be bringing their baked goodness to Blackrock Market as of today.

The Pearse Street bakers have confirmed that news that they will be bringing 'real bread and delicious baked goods' to Blackrock Market. Like countless other food businesses, Bread 41 closed for sit-in service last year so this will be welcome news for anyone living within the vicinity of Blackrock Market.

Bread 41 say that they are especially excited to provide for 'those who have been missing us during restrictions' and added that 'we are looking forward to seeing you and serving you in a safe manner this Saturday.'

It's been an busy time for Bread 41, after they opened up a new Bread Lab earlier this month, allowing people to watch the masters in action.

Those who are yet to experience the delights of Bread 41 can have a browse through the best of their offering via this link.

