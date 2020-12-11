Close

Condé Nast includes Dublin spot in 2021 list of Best Bars and Restaurants in the World

By James Fenton

December 11, 2020 at 9:44am

Condé Nast Traveler has included Loose Canon on Drury Street in its 2021 list of the Best Bars and Restaurants in the World.

The list published by Condé Nast focuses on its writers' favourite spots around the world to enjoy dinner and drinks and Loose Canon Cheese & Wine on Drury Street has made the cut. We've previously written about Loose Canon being a fine choice for a date night and we're glad to see CN largely agreeing with our assessment.

In the list, writer Meredith Carey says that 'when I was in Dublin last, I went back four days in a row—half the time for the wine, the other half for the grilled cheese sandwiches.' A ringing endorsement to start things off.

She goes on to describe Loose Canon as 'not much of a bar, per se, in that there are only about six stools and people are constantly coming in and out to buy cheese to take home with them.' The 'top-notch' staff also get a shout out and Loose Canon expressed their delight at being included on their Insta Stories by saying it was an 'unexpected surprise and a boost for the whole team.'

Loose Canon appears in the Condé Nast list alongside spots from places as far-flung as Texas, Thailand, South Africa and New York. You can check it out for yourself and them all to your travel plans via this link. In the meantime, you now know that Loose Canon is definitely worth calling into over the festive period if you haven't thought of it already.

