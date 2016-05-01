8 Food Porn Snaps That Will Have You Living For Brunch This Weekend

It is a bank holiday after all

Ah, brunch.

Is it the best thing in the world? Most definitely.

In Dublin, we're spoiled for choice when it comes to places that serve great brunch. Whether you're all about poached eggs or pancakes, most eateries have excellent offerings of both.

And don't get me started on bottomless brunch. Heaven sent, I swear.

This weekend is a bank holiday so naturally, you have plans to go to brunch right?

But, where to go? Here are some mouth-watering pics of brunch to help you choose where to go this weekend.

1. French toast or a gift from the gods?

2. Poached eggs with a twist

3. This is almost too beautiful to eat....almost

4. You can't go wrong with waffles and eggs

5. Eggs benny anyone?

6. Is that a delicious mimosa I spy?

7. Hearty brunch is the best brunch

8. For the pancake fiend in your life

Tag a mate who has to bring you to brunch this weekend.

