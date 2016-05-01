Food and Drink

8 Food Porn Snaps That Will Have You Living For Brunch This Weekend

It is a bank holiday after all

Brunch Header

Ah, brunch.

Is it the best thing in the world? Most definitely.

In Dublin, we're spoiled for choice when it comes to places that serve great brunch. Whether you're all about poached eggs or pancakes, most eateries have excellent offerings of both.

And don't get me started on bottomless brunch. Heaven sent, I swear.

This weekend is a bank holiday so naturally, you have plans to go to brunch right?

But, where to go? Here are some mouth-watering pics of brunch to help you choose where to go this weekend.

1. French toast or a gift from the gods?

2. Poached eggs with a twist

3. This is almost too beautiful to eat....almost

We decided to brighten our moods this dull Tuesday morning by kicking off the day with the ultimate feed en route to work - it's pretty hidden so key for avoiding the numerous girls that did not try to pull you the Saturday prior... @meetmeinthemorning is a hidden gem located off Camden Street. It serves nutritious and delicious food, with some deeeece ass coffee. Nothing matters more in a café than if they are capable of nailing their flat whites (latte art also 10/10). The Menu is small, but has something for everyone. Ranging from perfectly poached eggs, falafel, flat breads, sandwiches, potato hash browns, portobello mushrooms, and a wide variety of greens (essential for the bulk). Also their cakes are unbelievable, especially their own blood orange and almond cake. Although the place is small, the food is incredible and our directors will definitely be returning. Added bonus: It's a 2 minute walk from Harcourt Street which serves up two benefits 1. For the director with the secondary job in KPMG it's close and 2. you could hit this place up after your night out, realistically who else would be in there for 7am. Overall rating: 8.5/10 - 1.5 lost due to a lack of outside area & meat , however, these issues can be resolved easily. The above photos are the flatbread with falafel & added poached egg, and the egg and greens with added chorizo. #meetmeinthemorning #deece #camdenstreet #harcourtstreet #eggs #poachedeggs #falafel #foodporn #food #eggcellent #healthy #healthybreakfast #dublin #lovindublin #lovindublinbrunch #brunch #coffee #latteart

A post shared by The Ultimate Feed Company (@theultimatefeedco) on

4. You can't go wrong with waffles and eggs

5. Eggs benny anyone?

6. Is that a delicious mimosa I spy?

7. Hearty brunch is the best brunch

8. For the pancake fiend in your life

Tag a mate who has to bring you to brunch this weekend.

brunch Lovin Dublin Dublin food porn dublin
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

