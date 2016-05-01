8 Food Porn Snaps That Will Have You Living For Brunch This Weekend
It is a bank holiday after all
Ah, brunch.
Is it the best thing in the world? Most definitely.
In Dublin, we're spoiled for choice when it comes to places that serve great brunch. Whether you're all about poached eggs or pancakes, most eateries have excellent offerings of both.
And don't get me started on bottomless brunch. Heaven sent, I swear.
This weekend is a bank holiday so naturally, you have plans to go to brunch right?
But, where to go? Here are some mouth-watering pics of brunch to help you choose where to go this weekend.
1. French toast or a gift from the gods?
2. Poached eggs with a twist
3. This is almost too beautiful to eat....almost
We decided to brighten our moods this dull Tuesday morning by kicking off the day with the ultimate feed en route to work - it's pretty hidden so key for avoiding the numerous girls that did not try to pull you the Saturday prior... @meetmeinthemorning is a hidden gem located off Camden Street. It serves nutritious and delicious food, with some deeeece ass coffee. Nothing matters more in a café than if they are capable of nailing their flat whites (latte art also 10/10). The Menu is small, but has something for everyone. Ranging from perfectly poached eggs, falafel, flat breads, sandwiches, potato hash browns, portobello mushrooms, and a wide variety of greens (essential for the bulk). Also their cakes are unbelievable, especially their own blood orange and almond cake. Although the place is small, the food is incredible and our directors will definitely be returning. Added bonus: It's a 2 minute walk from Harcourt Street which serves up two benefits 1. For the director with the secondary job in KPMG it's close and 2. you could hit this place up after your night out, realistically who else would be in there for 7am. Overall rating: 8.5/10 - 1.5 lost due to a lack of outside area & meat , however, these issues can be resolved easily. The above photos are the flatbread with falafel & added poached egg, and the egg and greens with added chorizo. #meetmeinthemorning #deece #camdenstreet #harcourtstreet #eggs #poachedeggs #falafel #foodporn #food #eggcellent #healthy #healthybreakfast #dublin #lovindublin #lovindublinbrunch #brunch #coffee #latteart
4. You can't go wrong with waffles and eggs
5. Eggs benny anyone?
I love a good brunch with the parents, because it's free food 💸 #foreverbroke #shamless Insisting everyone gets something different is also a great strategy to try numerous items on the menu in one sitting😎 Eggs benny 🍳 Warm goats cheese salad 🧀 Salmon sandwich 🍞 I have never had a bad meal @mayfieldeatery with amazing staff as well as simple delicious food they never disappoint 💓 #brunch #lovindublin #lovindublinbrunch #mayfieldeatery #feedmedublin #dublineats #treatyoself #eggsbenny #thanksmom
6. Is that a delicious mimosa I spy?
7. Hearty brunch is the best brunch
8. For the pancake fiend in your life
Oreo, Kinder, Raspberry & White Chocolate OTT Pancakes. Available for breakfast and lunch 😍 . . . #feedfeed #theswallows #theswallowscafe #coffee_time #coffeeshops #coffeequotes #coffeetime #butfirstcoffee #lovindublin #lovindotie #discoverdublin #coffeeislife #butfirstcoffee #clondalkinvillage #theecho #food #breakfast #brunch #instacoffee #coffeefusion #pancakes #pancakeart
