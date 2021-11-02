Bread 41 are no longer selling single use coffee cups on Mondays!

By Katy Thornton

November 2, 2021 at 9:15am

Share:
Bread 41 are no longer selling single use coffee cups on Mondays!

They're serious about zero waste, and are making moves to get there!

Bread 41 tried to do this back in 2019, as we reported here, but due to Covid-19 had to stop. Now that we're coming out of the pandemic, the café/bakery are back on track to reduce their waste to zero by April 2022.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own coffee cups. If you buy one of Bread 41's reusable coffee cups, you'll get your actual coffee for free, which is a great incentive to get one. Alternatively you can rent a cup either.

Next month, they won't sell any on Tuesdays, and so on and until they eradicate single use coffee cups permanently.

We think it's great that Bread 41 is so focused on their sustainable development goals. Their motto is that there is no planet B and we all need to be doing what we can to help the climate crisis.

We recommend you pop in there for your next morning coffee! As a bonus, they do some unreal pastries to go with your coffee.

Header image via Instagram/bread41

READ ON: Have any spare pumpkins lying about? This Dublin gelato place wants them!

Share:

Latest articles

The Dublin International Tattoo Convention is coming to the RDS this month

Ferrero Roche croissants? Here's where to find them!

Have any spare pumpkins lying about? This Dublin gelato place wants them!

1st of November means Christmas at Penneys on Mary Street

You may also love

Ferrero Roche croissants? Here's where to find them!

Have any spare pumpkins lying about? This Dublin gelato place wants them!

We are amazed by these cheesecake spring rolls!

Happy World Vegan Day, celebrate in these Dublin spots

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.