Bread 41 are no longer selling single use coffee cups on Mondays!

They're serious about zero waste, and are making moves to get there!

Bread 41 tried to do this back in 2019, as we reported here, but due to Covid-19 had to stop. Now that we're coming out of the pandemic, the café/bakery are back on track to reduce their waste to zero by April 2022.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own coffee cups. If you buy one of Bread 41's reusable coffee cups, you'll get your actual coffee for free, which is a great incentive to get one. Alternatively you can rent a cup either.

Next month, they won't sell any on Tuesdays, and so on and until they eradicate single use coffee cups permanently.

We think it's great that Bread 41 is so focused on their sustainable development goals. Their motto is that there is no planet B and we all need to be doing what we can to help the climate crisis.

We recommend you pop in there for your next morning coffee! As a bonus, they do some unreal pastries to go with your coffee.

Header image via Instagram/bread41

