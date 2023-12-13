Burgers with a side of abuse - Karen's Diner is coming to Dublin

The dining chain which has become famous for its "unfriendly service" is about to open its restaurant in Dublin.

Since first opening in Sydney, Australia last year Karen's Diner has become a TikTok sensation with videos of its staff berating customers racking up to 20 million views.

Customers can expect to have paper bags labelled with personal insults to be placed over their heads, or be publicly embarrassed in accordance with the Karen guarantee:

We will do everything to make sure you’re torn to shreds and embarrassed incredibly publicly.

The Karen's website reads:

Our staff are rude, our manners are non existent and we're the perfect place for Karen's every-where to vent their anger and dismay at the world. Come on, ask for the manager...WE DARE YOU.

The chain has been called out for going too far on some occasions - last year they were forced to apologise after a waiter at the Brisbane restaurant asked a 14-year-old girl if she had an OnlyFans account and if the girl's father, who was sitting with her was "a paedo”.

A spokesperson for Karen's said spokesperson said they have “strict guidelines in place for both staff and customers", some of which include no racism, no sexism, no homophobic comments and no ableist comments.

If it sounds like your vibe, Karen's will be opening a new diner on O’Connell Street next February.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, the team wrote: "It's finally your time Dublin... the Karens are coming... to STAY!"

If the comments are anything to go by, Dubliners are more than ready for the addition to the city's hospitality scene - with some even drafting up cvs to send in. And if your name is Karen, be sure to bring your ID - you'll get a drink on the house.

Header image via Instagram/karensdinerofficial

