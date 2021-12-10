The Lovin Round up - Openings, Closures and everything in between

This week was a big one for openings and closures across Dublin eateries.

We've welcomed new cafes, seen beloved Dublin restaurants and food establishments exchange hands and said temporary goodbyes to some of our fave spots. All these stories have been covered in more detail throughout the week but if you're looking for a quick rundown of the main foodie headlines, you've come to the right place. Let's get into it:

L'Gueuleton owner takes over and reopens beloved Drury Street restaurant Luna

After closing in 2019, the beloved Drury Street spot is set to reopen after being acquired by L'Gueuleton's head chef Ben Dineen. We covered the story in more detail HERE.

Oriental Emporium set to change hands in 2022 after 30 years in business

In 2022, the beloved Asian grocery store's Abbey Street branch is changing hands, getting new owners, and will operate under a new name. We covered the story in more detail HERE.

La Bodega in Ranelagh will close its doors and prepare for a new chapter

It's not goodbye, it's see you later for the Ranelagh tapas spot as they close their doors after 11 years and prepare for new venture Babette in 2022. Exciting times! More info on the story HERE.

Walkinstown welcomes a new burger joint

Not just any burger joint, a sexy burger joint. StripTease bursted onto the Dublin foodie scene this week and if I'm willing to go through the Walkinstown roundabout to try it, that means it's really special. More info on StripTease HERE.

The Coffee Duck opened its hatch in Cornelscourt

Pouring Two Fifty Square and serving up the tastiest of treats, this dotey trailer promises to be an epic addition to the D18 coffee scene. More details on The Coffee Duck HERE.

And that about sums it up, pals. Same time, same place next week for more foodie news!

Header image via Instagram: Luna_dublin/Labodegadublin

READ NEXT: The DSPCA urges people not to abandon their older pets due to a significant rise in such behaviour