Lifestyle

Six Romantic Cities You Can Fly To From Dublin For Valentine's Day On A Budget

Only have €30 to spend on flights? Not a problem

Visuel Carrousel Dossier Ou Sortir Le Soir A Paris 740X380 C Dr

The annual day of romance is almost upon us (okay okay, it's like five weeks away but us Casanovas have to get organised) and if you want to pull out all the stops a cheeky getaway will always go down well. 

Strolling around a new city hand in hand, getting tipsy on cheap wine at 2pm in the day and discovering new sights together is a surefire way to make some lovely memories. Oh, and hotels too, obvs. 

Surprising your beau this year doesn't have to put you completely out of pocket either. Here's six cities you can escape to midweek over Valentine's for less than €75 return.

1. Liverpool €20

It might not be your first thought of a romantic city but there's great cocktail bars, some fab restaurants and a LOT of stores to browse.

Screen Shot 2018 01 07 At 15 02 04

2. Edinburgh €30

Cobblestone streets, castles and whiskey will always be divine.

Screen Shot 2018 01 07 At 15 01 23

3. Barcelona €75

Tapas and incredible architecture make Barcelona a foolproof choice.

Screen Shot 2018 01 07 At 14 59 25

4. London €39

This would be a getaway packed full of speakeasy bars, art galleries and a trip to the theatre.

Screen Shot 2018 01 07 At 15 00 24

5. Paris €60

Ahhh, mais oui. The city of love will probs be rammed of couples trying to out romance each other but still, you can't beat it. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 07 At 14 58 31

6. Frankfurt €62

Walks along the river and German sausages await. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 07 At 14 57 28

Don't forget to check Airbnb if the hotel prices are bonkers.

READ NEXT: PIC: Blake Lively Is Back Filming In Ireland After Her Injury On Set

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
11 Things You Have To Do This Year If You're Sick Of Being Single In Dublin
11 Things You Have To Do This Year If You're Sick Of Being Single In Dublin
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
13 Netflix Book Adaptations That You Should Watch Tonight
13 Netflix Book Adaptations That You Should Watch Tonight
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
Here's How To Have A Great Night Out In Dublin When You're Broke AF
Here's How To Have A Great Night Out In Dublin When You're Broke AF
The Late Late Show Is Looking For Single Audience Members For Valentine's Day
The Late Late Show Is Looking For Single Audience Members For Valentine's Day
PIC: "Is This Yours?" This Dublin Ad Posting Will Restore Your Faith In People
PIC: "Is This Yours?" This Dublin Ad Posting Will Restore Your Faith In People
This Stunning Clonskeagh House Is The Stuff Of Dreams
This Stunning Clonskeagh House Is The Stuff Of Dreams
8 Foolproof Ways To Make Loads Of Extra Money This Year
8 Foolproof Ways To Make Loads Of Extra Money This Year
This Two-Bedroom Cottage In Dundrum Is Gorgeous On The Inside
This Two-Bedroom Cottage In Dundrum Is Gorgeous On The Inside
The Winning €38.9m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In This Dublin Shop
The Winning €38.9m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In This Dublin Shop
PIC: Blake Lively Is Back Filming In Ireland After Her Injury On Set
News

PIC: Blake Lively Is Back Filming In Ireland After Her Injury On Set
Man Killed After His Car Crashed Into Wall On The N4 This Morning
News

Man Killed After His Car Crashed Into Wall On The N4 This Morning
A Fancy Brunch At This Beautiful City Centre Cafe Is A Surprising Bargain
Food and Drink

A Fancy Brunch At This Beautiful City Centre Cafe Is A Surprising Bargain
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
News

15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
News

Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin