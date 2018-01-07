Six Romantic Cities You Can Fly To From Dublin For Valentine's Day On A Budget

Only have €30 to spend on flights? Not a problem

The annual day of romance is almost upon us (okay okay, it's like five weeks away but us Casanovas have to get organised) and if you want to pull out all the stops a cheeky getaway will always go down well.

Strolling around a new city hand in hand, getting tipsy on cheap wine at 2pm in the day and discovering new sights together is a surefire way to make some lovely memories. Oh, and hotels too, obvs.

Surprising your beau this year doesn't have to put you completely out of pocket either. Here's six cities you can escape to midweek over Valentine's for less than €75 return.

1. Liverpool €20

It might not be your first thought of a romantic city but there's great cocktail bars, some fab restaurants and a LOT of stores to browse.

2. Edinburgh €30

Cobblestone streets, castles and whiskey will always be divine.

3. Barcelona €75

Tapas and incredible architecture make Barcelona a foolproof choice.

4. London €39

This would be a getaway packed full of speakeasy bars, art galleries and a trip to the theatre.

5. Paris €60

Ahhh, mais oui. The city of love will probs be rammed of couples trying to out romance each other but still, you can't beat it.

6. Frankfurt €62

Walks along the river and German sausages await.

Don't forget to check Airbnb if the hotel prices are bonkers.

READ NEXT: PIC: Blake Lively Is Back Filming In Ireland After Her Injury On Set