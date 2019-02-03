Lifestyle

Dealz Has Launched A 'Galentine's Day' Range With Prices As Low As €1.50

February 13 is on the horizon and Dealz is giving customers the chance to treat the most important gals in their life.

The store has launched a 'Galentine's Day' range with gifts as low as €1.50 so it'll be easy to stock up no matter how many pals, sisters, mammies or grannies you want to treat.

Everything appears to be catered for including cuddly toys, balloons and banners and of course there's always these €1.50 engagement rings if there is someone particularly special in your life.

Dealz said: "With February 14th generally focused on couples, Galentine's Day is something every gal can get behind! Get your soul sisters together for the festivities this February 13th and celebrate the 'glorious female goddesses' in your life."

If you're looking for you're nearest Dealz store ahead of the big day you can find it here.

