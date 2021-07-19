DSPCA vet gives advice on how to care for your pet in this hot weather

Although we are all basking in the glorious weather, our four legged furry friends might be finding it a little less fun.

Over the weekend, the DSPCA gave some advice on how best to care for your pet during this period of hot weather. Pets can easily become over heated and dehydrated, so we need to make sure we pay special attention to them!

Walks

If its too hot, don't take your dog for a walk. Let them take a rest for a few days until the weather cools down a bit. If you need to walk your dog, avoid the heat of the day and get out either early in the morning or later in the evenings when it's cooled. Hot paths can burn and hurt our little pupper paw pads! Or reduce their walk times so that they don't get too hot.

Water & Shade

Make sure your pet has enough access to fresh water and shade, even if they're inside. Soak a towel in cold water and place it on the ground for their paws. Add some ice cubes to their water bowl, or give them some frozen treats.

Suncream

Yes there is doggie suncream, light and white haired floofers need to be particularly careful as they can get sun burnt easily. Lather up any exposed parts, their ear tips, the bridge of their snoot and their little nose. MooGoo do an organic range for pets or you should be able to find some pet-friendly suncream in your vets or at your local pet shop.

Signs of Heat Stroke

Elise, the DSPCA vet in this video said that signs of heatstroke in dogs usually starts with excessive panting, lying down and struggling to breath, these signs are often coupled with increased and excessive drooling. Make sure to bring you pet inside, to a cool and shaded area and give them some water; if they have not got a little more comfortable after 30 minutes, its best to have a chat with your local vet.

Brachycephalic Breeds

The DSPCA have asked that owners of brachycephalic breeds; dog breeds with short snouts and flat noses be partially careful as they have issues regulating temperature because of their difficulties with panting. Panting is how dogs cool down and regulate their temperature. Brachycephalic breeds include popular breeds such as pugs, boxers, bulldogs or Persian cats.

