Gardaí issue 17 fines to motorists visiting Wicklow Mountains from outside 5km limit

Gardaí have issued 17 fixed charge notices to motorists who have visited the Luggala area of the Wicklow Mountains from outside the 5km limit.

Taking to Facebook yesterday, Garda Síochána Wicklow wrote: '17 fixed charge notices were issued to motorists in the Luggala area today. Please stay out of the uplands. It is dangerous at present due to conditions and you are risking exposing the emergency services to unnecessary risk if we have to come to your assistance. This is aside from any breaches of Covid regulations. Gardaí will be patrolling the area in support of these regulations in the coming days.

This was followed up by another post on Friday which was accompanied by images of radiuses of Wicklow beauty spots such as Glendalough, Crone Wood and Luggala, taken from the popular 5km from home website.

The latest post reads: 'The photos show what 5km from Crone Wood, Glendalough and Luggala looks like. The remaining photo shows what a fixed charge notice looks like. Please stay within your 5km restrictions for exercise for all our sakes. Gardaí will be actively patrolling the Wicklow uplands over the coming days to support compliance with the restrictions and, notwithstanding the pandemic, the weather conditions in these locations have resulted in dangerous driving conditions.'

Under current Covid-19 measures, people are only permitted to exercise within 5km of their home and are asked not to leave county limits. You can follow Garda Síochána Wicklow's updates here.

