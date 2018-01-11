Lifestyle

'Japanese Flu' Hits Ireland And Can Affect Everyone As Experts Warn Of These Symptoms

First 'Aussie Flu', now this.

Jap Flu

People are being urged to get the flu vaccines as a new 'Japanese Flu' is feared to be spreading around the country.

This flu follows in the footsteps of the deadly 'Aussie Flu' and getting the vaccine will protect you from the respective 'Aussie', 'Japanese' and 'Swine' Flu.

A spokesperson from the HSE told Lovin Dublin that:

"Two lineages of influenza B virus circulate in humans, the B/Victoria lineage and the B/Yamagata lineage. At present the dominant  influenza B strain circulating in Ireland/Europe and globally belongs to the B/Yamagata lineage. 

"This B strain is not contained in the trivalent influenza vaccine which is the flu vaccine used in Ireland and the most commonly used influenza vaccine in Europe.  

"This influenza B/Yamagata strain has circulated in Ireland in recent seasons and there has been no evidence of antigenic drift (small changes in the genes that happen continually over time) in this strain. 

"Influenza B virus does not cause more severe illness than influenza A (H3N2) (Aussie flu). Influenza B  affects all age groups including  children. Persons in risk groups for flu, regardless of their age, can experience severe disease and complications e.g. pneumonia if infected with either influenza A or B virus.  

Symptoms are much the same as the 'Aussie Flu' (including: fever, headache, nausea, exhaustion) and while they are less severe, they can spread faster.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

