Kilkenny Shop Is Giving Free Facials & Manicures To Mammies This Week

Ah go on, she deserves it...

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if (like most of us) you're not great in the planning department, not to worry.

Kilkenny Shop, located on Nassau Street, is holding the ultimate Mother's Day pamper event this weekend.

The pamper session will begin on Friday, with free Voya Organic Skincare facials available from 11am-4pm, as well as in-store talks every hour. 

Saturday will see Herbalist and Naturopath Claire Brett giving expert advice to yourself and your Mammy from 12pm-3pm, with free therapeutic hand massages and mini facials also on offer.

Aaaand it doesn't stop there. Mothers and daughters who head in on Saturday will also be able to avail of a free mini manicure at an in-store pop-up nail bar. 

If you're feeling peckish after all that pampering, head up to the store's café and treat your Mum to coffee and cake.

After all, she deserves it!

