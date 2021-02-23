New figures show percentage of Dubliners that are sticking to 'stay local' rules

New figures released by the Central Statistics Office indicate that Dublin has the highest rate of compliance with current 'stay local' guidance.

This reflects the capital's 'urbanised nature and access to services compared to other counties,' according a report by the CSO which covers the week ending February 12. During that week, 79.7% of Dubliners stayed local (within 10km of home), compared with 66.7% of the overall Irish population. Roscommon had the lowest percentage of people staying local, followed by Mayo and Tipperary.

The report states that 'Propensity to stay within 10km of residence tends to differ by county, as movement is impacted by local circumstances and conditions, such as access to services and levels of urbanisation. For example, Dublin, with a high level of urbanisation, consistently shows the highest percentage of persons staying local, while Mayo and Roscommon, with low levels of urbanisation, have the lowest percentage of persons staying within 10km of home.'

The Staying Local Indicator is based on statistical analysis of anonymised, aggregated mobile phone activity records, using data from Three Ireland.

