NTA statement asks passengers to 'remain respectful of staff in challenging environment'

By James Fenton

November 1, 2020 at 5:48pm

The National Transport Authority has issued a reminder that public transport should only be used for essential journeys during level 5 restrictions.

In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, the NTA told the public that some services are under pressure and that passengers are being left behind at depots in some instances. They have asked that people remember to only undertake essential journeys and to avoid using public transport at peak travel times.

Today's statement added that 'customers with no alternative to public transport should expect their journey to take longer and plan ahead accordingly'. The NTA also reminded the public that 'drivers and staff across the TFI public transport network are working in a very challenging environment, and we ask that customers please remain respectful of them at all times.'

Under level 5 restrictions, Dublin Bus is currently operating at just 25% capacity or 17 people at any one time. Restrictions are due to remain in place until December 1. NTA Chief Executive Anne Graham said: "The return of schools on Monday is likely to give rise to additional pressure. We are anxious to make sure that customers are aware of the situation."

The full NTA statement can be read here.

