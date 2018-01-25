This €8 Million Dalkey House Would Be Your First Purchase If You Won Big In The Lotto

It looks like something from a movie set.

Looking at this house, it's easy to see why it comes with a whopper price tag of over €8 million.

From the stunning exterior and garden, to underfloor gas fired central heating and a shared tennis court, we're extremely jealous of whoever will eventually live in this unreal pad.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The stunning 655 sq/m house is situated in the seaside suburb of Dalkey.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

And the inside of the house is just as nice, if not nicer, than the outside.

Just look at that chandalier.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Can you imagine the amount of unreal dinner parties you could throw in that dining room?

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The main bedroom opens out to a private terrace. No big deal...

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

And just LOOK at how beautiful it looks at night time!

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

When can we move in?

Check out the full listing here.

READ NEXT: Tánaiste Says He Can Pinpoint 600 CHEAP Dublin Houses For Sale Right Now