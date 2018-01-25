Lifestyle Property and Living

This €8 Million Dalkey House Would Be Your First Purchase If You Won Big In The Lotto

It looks like something from a movie set.

Dalkey1

Looking at this house, it's easy to see why it comes with a whopper price tag of over €8 million.

From the stunning exterior and garden, to underfloor gas fired central heating and a shared tennis court, we're extremely jealous of whoever will eventually live in this unreal pad.

Dalkey2

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The stunning 655 sq/m house is situated in the seaside suburb of Dalkey.

Dalkey3

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

And the inside of the house is just as nice, if not nicer, than the outside.

Just look at that chandalier.

Dalkey4

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Can you imagine the amount of unreal dinner parties you could throw in that dining room? 

Dalkey5

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The main bedroom opens out to a private terrace. No big deal...

Dalkey6

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

And just LOOK at how beautiful it looks at night time!

Dalkey7

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

When can we move in?

Check out the full listing here.

READ NEXT: Tánaiste Says He Can Pinpoint 600 CHEAP Dublin Houses For Sale Right Now

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
This €8 Million Dalkey House Would Be Your First Purchase If You Won Big In The Lotto
This €8 Million Dalkey House Would Be Your First Purchase If You Won Big In The Lotto
Penneys Is Launching A Pop-up Hair And Make-Up Salon And It's INSANELY Cheap
Penneys Is Launching A Pop-up Hair And Make-Up Salon And It's INSANELY Cheap
This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'
This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'
The Clontarf Baths Will Reopen Next Month - But There's A Catch
The Clontarf Baths Will Reopen Next Month - But There's A Catch
The Inside Of This Portobello Cottage Is Not What You Would Imagine
The Inside Of This Portobello Cottage Is Not What You Would Imagine
I Tried A "Vegan Manicure" For The First Time - Here's How I Got On
I Tried A "Vegan Manicure" For The First Time - Here's How I Got On
This Swanky Dublin Hotel Has Just Been Named Among The Best In Ireland
This Swanky Dublin Hotel Has Just Been Named Among The Best In Ireland
This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?
This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?
On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March
On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March
Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments
Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
This Killiney House Is Like Something From A Fairytale
This Killiney House Is Like Something From A Fairytale
Gardaí Warn Public About Dublin Gang Equipped With Pipe Weapon Who Threatened And Stole From Local Man
Dublin

Gardaí Warn Public About Dublin Gang Equipped With Pipe Weapon Who Threatened And Stole From Local Man
One Of The Cheesiest Movies Of The '80s Is Being Shown At Stella Theatre This Weekend
Dublin

One Of The Cheesiest Movies Of The '80s Is Being Shown At Stella Theatre This Weekend
Penneys Is Launching A Pop-up Hair And Make-Up Salon And It's INSANELY Cheap
Lifestyle

Penneys Is Launching A Pop-up Hair And Make-Up Salon And It's INSANELY Cheap
Tánaiste Says He Can Pinpoint 600 CHEAP Dublin Houses For Sale Right Now
Dublin

Tánaiste Says He Can Pinpoint 600 CHEAP Dublin Houses For Sale Right Now

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
News

Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin