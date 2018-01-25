This €8 Million Dalkey House Would Be Your First Purchase If You Won Big In The Lotto
It looks like something from a movie set.
Looking at this house, it's easy to see why it comes with a whopper price tag of over €8 million.
From the stunning exterior and garden, to underfloor gas fired central heating and a shared tennis court, we're extremely jealous of whoever will eventually live in this unreal pad.
The stunning 655 sq/m house is situated in the seaside suburb of Dalkey.
And the inside of the house is just as nice, if not nicer, than the outside.
Just look at that chandalier.
Can you imagine the amount of unreal dinner parties you could throw in that dining room?
The main bedroom opens out to a private terrace. No big deal...
And just LOOK at how beautiful it looks at night time!
When can we move in?
Check out the full listing here.
READ NEXT: Tánaiste Says He Can Pinpoint 600 CHEAP Dublin Houses For Sale Right Now
Comments