Lifestyle Property and Living

PICS: Would You Pay €25 Million For This Waterfront Development In Howth?

Jaysus.

Howth

Fancy living your best life by the seaside? Well, lash down a cool €25 million and you could own an entire property development in Howth.

Savills is selling a huuuuge site with two live planning grants for largely residential schemes, with phase one consisting of 229 apartments and 2,996 sq.m commercial accommodation and phase two including 178 residential units (127 apartments & 51 houses).

Howth2
Howth3

Dublin Live reports that John Swarbrigg of Savills stated: “As agents, we can sometimes be a little loose when referring to a particular property as ‘prime’; however, in this instance, it’s certainly not the case.

"This site really does represent a trophy opportunity and offers a purchaser a platform to deliver something truly special in what is one of Dublin’s more affluent suburban addresses.”

Wow.

Lifestyle

