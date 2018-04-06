One Of Dalkey's "Best Kept Secrets" Is Up For Sale For A Huge €7.5 Million

This is the dream house to beat all dream houses

Anyone have a spare €7.5 million lying around we could borrow? Please, 'cos we need to buy this dream home in south Dublin.

Beg, borrow or steal, we gotta have it.

Monte Alverno, which is tucked discreetly away just off Sorrento Road, is described on its listing by Sherry Fitzgerald as being "quite possibly one of Dalkey’s best-kept secrets", and we can see why.

Designed with flair and imagination c.1835, Monte Alverno was renovated and restored in 1895 by prominent Dalkey resident Alexander Conan and brought into the 21st Century by its present owner.

The six-bedroom house boasts a swimming pool, a tennis court and a waterfall.

Yep, heaven is located right here.

The dining room has a view of the conservatory, with a waterfall that flows into the large fishpond

Who needs the Botanical Gardens when you have this?

A spiral staircase brings you up to the Sleeping Cabin (which is currently used as an office/study) with its 270º view of the surrounding area

You can then continue to the roof where you have a spectacular 360º panorama view and access to the flagpole. This is mad fancy.

Let's not overlook the hugely impressive, 65 ft long heated swimming pool with its dramatic dragon motif and under water lighting

We repeat: WE NEED TO LIVE HERE.

Watch the video tour and fall even more in love with this place...

Whoever ends up here will be very lucky indeed... Maybe they'll invite us over? We make a mean guac.

READ NEXT: Ooh-La-La: Hidden In A Basement Is This Charming City Centre Wine Bar

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here