Trying to find the perfect gift can be such a struggle. It seems these days that everyone has everything they need (the boom is back) and the last thing I want to do is buy something shite that will never be used. The key to finding the perfect gift is getting something unique and thoughtful. The best places to buy gifts in Dublin have items you won’t find anywhere else – from quirky crockery to stunning artworks, these thoughtful gifts will trump any present bought from a high street store. Here are the best places to buy unique gifts in Dublin:

1. Irish Design Shop

The Irish Design Shop on Drury Street is one of my favourite places to go for a goo when I have a few minutes to spare in the city.

It’s full to the brim with the best Irish craft and design and it’s the perfect spot to pick up a stunning gift.

They have a wide variety of products from blankets to pictures, cards to socks.

2. Jam Art Factory

Paintings and prints are one of those things I would rarely buy for myself but I absolutely adore as a gift. It adds character and story to any room and will stand the test of time.

The Jam Art Factory has loads of Dublin-centric art too, which is ideal for someone who is missing home.

3. Chupi

Dublin’s prettiest store for all things sparkly, Chupi jewellery in the Powerscourt Centre is a haven for rings, necklaces, and bracelets that are all handmade and inspired by wild things.

Unusual gemstones and designs cast in real feathers and twigs make these a gift to be treasured forever.

4. April And The Bear

A beautifully curated lifestyle store in Rathmines filled with homeware, jewellery, art prints and lighting.

You are sure to find something really special here that can be cherished for years to come, with stylish products that will help bring some of that trendy ‘hygge’ to your home.

5. Moo Market

This cute lil shop in Stoneybatter has a wide range of gifts to suit all ages and pockets, including beautiful Irish made cards as well as many products sourced from local artists/creatives.

They also boast loads of dreamy interior decor designs such as cushions, lamps and the sweetest lanterns.

6. Designist

Designist is a really cool design-led gift and homeware store on South Great George’s Street.

It stocks lighting, tableware, stationery, plant containers, glasses, storage items, wall items, kitchenware, toys and a heap of other wonderfully random bits.

7. Article

This award-winning contemporary homeware shop can be found in the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre.

If you’re a sucker for homeware and a lover of candles, you’ll be in heaven here.

8. Maktus

Maktus is one of those shops that you could spend hours in. It’s full of quirky, funny and thoughtful gifts that will suit any kind of niche interest.

Located in George’s Street Centre, the store is a must when looking for the perfect gift.

9. Arran Street East

Arran Street East makes the most beautiful jugs, mugs and plates you’ll ever see.

This stunning lil spot also hosts pottery classes as well as serving coffee, so you can completely immerse yourself in it.

I want them all!

10. Kilkenny Design

A safe bet but a good’un.

Kilkenny Design on Nassu Street is an easy go-to for gift grabbing. It’s loaded with amazing pieces for every kind of taste – notebooks, aprons, woolen blankets and jewellery are just some of the amazing products available.

Next time you’re stuck for a gift idea, check out one of these places!