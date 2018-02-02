There's A Pilates And Prosecco Event Happening In Dublin Next Month

Pilates and prosecco are both wonderful things. But combined? Now we're talking.

Project Revive, a Pilates studio based in Ranelagh, is holding an event focused entirely around exercising while enjoying a little tipple next month, and it sounds like the ideal way to get a day's exercise in.

Held in the luxurious Dean Hotel on Harcourt Street, 'Pilates and prosecco' will take place on Saturday April 14.

The class will be held in the Blue Room of the gorge hotel from 12-3pm on the day, and not only will you get a cheeky glass of prosecco, there'll be loads of healthy grub from Urban Health as well.

And best of all? You don't have to be a Pilates-pro to give it a go, as the event says that all ages and levels are welcome.

Sounds like the ultimate way to begin a weekend to be honest, so why not drag a few of your besties along with you?

You can sign up to the event here .

