Two Dublin Penneys stores will be open all night tonight

By James Fenton

December 18, 2020 at 10:38am

The Penneys stores in Blanchardstown and Dundrum will be open all night tonight in a bid to keep queues at the branches to a minimum.

With just a week left until Christmas, Penneys have confirmed that their stores in the Blanchardstown Centre and Dundrum Town Centre will remain open from 8am on Friday, December 18 right through until closing time on Saturday evening. The Penneys branch at Corks' Wilton Shopping Centre will also remain open all night tonight.

Some Penneys stores previously stayed open for 24 hours when Ireland emerged from Level 5 restrictions earlier this month. Long queues formed on the first morning of reopening but it is hoped that extended hours tonight and tomorrow will reduce the possibility of a repeat.

Olivia Kelly, Director of Sales for Penneys said that "the safety of our employees and customers remains our highest priority. The ability to stay open through the night has meant more shoppers can shop safely with us over the festive season."

Penneys will increase security tonight to ensure that customers shop safely. They have also committed to keeping customers up to date with queue times on social media.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

