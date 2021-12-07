Wild Lights, amongst other events, has been cancelled due to Storm Barra!

Dublin Zoo took to Instagram yesterday afternoon to announce the news.

Dublin has a Status Orange Wind Warning in place between 8am and 1pm today due to Storm Barra. As a result, schools have been ordered to close for the day, and many outdoor events have been cancelled. Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo announced on their Instagram that their show for today, 7th December, would not go ahead, following a consultation with Met Éireann.

Dublin Zoo made the decision with the safety of their staff, visitors, and animals in mind. The day will see dangerous winds and rain, and ultimately it was deemed too unsafe for Wild Lights to go ahead. Ticket-holders will be automatically refunded.

The Winter Wonderland Forest Walks in Cabinteely Park and Marlay Park will also be closed to visitors today due to the storm. Malahide Castle and Gardens will also remain closed today.

The Orange warning in Dublin will end this afternoon, but weather will remain unsettled. A Yellow wind and raining warning will be in place for the whole country until 6pm.

Status Red counties such as Kerry, Cork, and Clare are all advised to remain indoors where possible due to the severity of the weather. Power outtages and disruptions to travel are considered likely in those areas.

Header image via Instagram/dublinzoo_official

