4F Pizzeria swap pizzas for hot dogs with latest venture

By Katy Thornton

February 10, 2023 at 9:57am

It's wall to wall hot dog spots out there.

 

4F Pizzeria told us to expect something new following the news of their closure, but we didn't think it would be announced so soon (and on National Pizza Day no less). They're officially leaving pizza behind and embracing Dublin's trendiest food dish, the hot dog.

As you'd expect, they'd had to change their name to suit their new specialty, and so 4F Pizzeria has become Holy Hot Dog.

In the last few months there's been an influx of new hot dog spots, including Bad Dog and Big Daddy Dog, as well as Gaucho's Dog's expansion.

After nearly two years in business, 4F Pizzeria has closed its doors. The Brazilian pizza spot opened on North Great George's Street in 2020 and has been a staple for the area ever since, providing delicious pizza for the masses.

Known for their All-You-Can-Eat-Pizza special on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the first of its kind in Dublin, 4F Pizzeria quickly grew popular in the few years they were operating.

We wish Holy Hot Dog well on their latest venture.

Header image via Instagram/holyhotdogie

