Bewley's opens for evening service, with small plates and cocktails

Not to alarm anyone, but this means there's another bar with an actual entrance on Grafton Street now. Probably one of the most iconic entrances going, let's be honest.

If you're always on the hunt for a new date night spot or cocktail bar to head to with pals, listen up. Bewley's of Grafton Street are now opening for evening time service, serving up a selection of small plates and cocktails.

With a menu expertly created by Bewley’s Executive Chef Alex Marcucci, Bewley's new dining experience puts Irish ingredients at the forefront - dishes include burrata with wilted samphire, confit chorizo, white wine reduction, and toasted rye levain sourdough; homemade marinated olives with toasted rye levain

sourdough and Aran Islands Seaweed kimchi; Atlantic crab croquette; beetroot risotto;

Irish short rib with smoked pancetta, pearl onion, and Honest Farm mushroom - and, the dish that currently has me in a chokehold, lasagne with Irish lamb and mint ragu and Valrhona 70% dark chocolate. Immense.

In terms of drinks, as you'd expect there'll be an espresso martini sitting pride of place on the cocktail menu made with Bewley’s coffee liqueur, and single origin coffee, as well as Bewley's Irish coffee. If cocktails aren't your thing the drinks menu also includes a selection of red, white and sparkling wines, beers and cider, spirits, soft drinks and, of course, Bewley’s coffees and teas.

The Small Plates & Cocktails experience will take place in the Mezzanine and Front Café in Bewley’s Grafton Street on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings beginning tonight (October 14th) from 5.30pm with the last bookings at 9.30pm.

