Crumlin welcomes Dublin's newest New York family-style casual restaurant

Pizza, wings, and things.

Crumlin welcomed a New York family-style restaurant last week, based above The Gate Bar, and owned by, you guessed it, three brothers, Chris, Brendan, and Liam Kelly.

The interior of 3 Brothers is spacious, seating over 100 diners, with an urban loft vibe. 3 Brothers boasts bare brick walls, cool neon signage and industrial style furnishings, designed to be welcoming and comfortable, whether you’re seated at a table, banquette or at the bar. There’s also a private dining space for 36, perfect for Christmas parties.

As for food, 3 Brothers focuses on three things; pizza, wings, and things, of which they do 10 variations of each.

The 10 pizza variations include rustic and classic, and vary between €11.50 and €14.95 in price.

If wings are more your thing, you are spoiled, with a choice between classic chicken, in regular or large (€9.85/€15.85) and cauliflower (€6.95/€11.95) which will suit the vegetarians and vegans dining here. Whether you choose chicken or cauliflower wings, there are ten finger-licking sauces to pair, from classic buffalo sauce to Charlie’s hot n’ sticky, Cougar’s lemon and pepper and Jester’s garlic butter parmesan.

If you like things extra saucy, there are also 10 dips to choose from too, from marinara (a strange one for wings, but hey, if it floats your boat) to curry mayo.

Wondering what is covered under 'things'; this section of the menu consists of all your diner favourites, everything from nachos, popcorn chicken, Philly cheesesteaks, chilli cheese dogs, and vegan burgers.

3 Brothers will soon offer takeout to locals as well, so keep an eye out for that next time you're not bothered to cook but also not able to sit upright for two hours in a restaurant.

You can book a table at 3 Brothers HERE.

