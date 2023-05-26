A cyber punk-inspired restaurant is opening in Dublin this weekend

Specialising in the art of mocktail-making.

Aungier Street once again proves itself to be the culinary epicentre of Dublin with the arrival of this new cyber punk-inspired restaurant. Astopia is based where Bao House used to be before they shut down in February. Their grand opening is on Saturday 27th May as 27 is a good luck number in Chinese culture.

Astopia features sleek neon lights, futuristic design elements, and a vibrant energy that creates a perfect ambiance for a night on the town. Their menu consists of traditional and modern dishes, including hot pots, rice burgers, and Asian tapas.

Something that sets Astopia apart is their focus on mocktails - they have an entire section of their drinks menu dedicated to them which is not something you often see in Dublin, particularly since The Virgin Mary bar on Capel Street closed last month.

If you want an alcoholic beverage however, BYOB is welcome at Astopia, with a rate of €3 per bottle and €2 per can.

For their soft launch weekend, the cyber punk-inspired restaurant will open 1pm to 11pm on Saturday 27th and 5pm to 10pm on Sunday 28th.

