Fia Café reopens in new location after closing 18 months ago

A very exciting re-opening for Dublin's south-side.

After 18 months closed, and just under a year after announcing their plans to relocate, Fia Café has reopened for business.

The people of Rathmines were devastated to learn Fia Café was closing towards the end of 2021. At the time they said this of the closure:

"We’d like to take the opportunity to tell you that change is once again afoot and Fia will be moving to a new and bigger location. As much as we love our little shop we feel we need to grow into something new and a little bigger to stay on top."

Fia originally opened in Dublin 6 in 2016 and quickly became a staple amongst locals for their cakes, coffee, and assortment of treats. In April 2022, they revealed they had found their new location and now almost a year to the day, Fia has officially moved into its new home within the Rathfarnham Shopping Centre, swapping D6 for D16.

In their first Instagram post back, they said that their "cakes, coffees and sandwiches" were already "flying out the door."

The comments section quickly filled with loyal customers delighted to hear they were back, with one saying, "this is the best news a rathfarnham [sic] resident could hear!" Another said, "Delighted for Rathfarnham to finally get a decent cafe!"

If you've been missing Fia too over the last 18 months, make sure to head upstairs of the Rathfarnham Shopping Centre to get reacquainted with their toasties.

