Griolladh owners to reopen Becky Morgans in coming months

The iconic pub was put on the market last year for €1.3 million.

Co-founders of Griolladh, Jack Brennan and Jacob Long, are set to reopen Becky Morgans pub on Grand Canal Street. Brennan took to Instagram to share the news with his followers, with the following caption:

"OUR FIRST PUB😎 Ridiculously excited to be taking over Becky Morgan’s on grand canal street with two of the best there is."

While this may be their first pub, Brennan is no stranger to hospitality. As well as his Griolladh experience, he's previously worked as the General Manger of Xico on Baggot Street.

Who else is hoping that there'll be Griolladh toasties as well as pints served at the new Becky Morgans? A Chicco & Stuffin' sambo paired with a Guinness sounds like an absolute match made in heaven to us.

So far there's no official date for Becky Morgans to reopen, but Brennan said in his announcement:

"All things going according to plan we will be open in a couple of months."

Wishing the lads all the best with the new opener; we can't wait to see what they do with the place.

Header image via Instagram/xicodublin

