Hakkahan announce opening of new restaurant on UCD campus

Chinese restaurant Hakkahan, which has been operating in Stoneybatter for the last two years, are opening a new location in a somewhat unexpected place; UCD.

The restaurant took to Instagram to share the news of their newest venture, saying you'd soon be able to find them within the UCD Confucius Institute, which is a hub for developing stronger educational, cultural, and commercial links between Ireland and China.

As a UCD alumnus, I would have loved to have a quality restaurant on campus (no shade to the cafeteria).

Hakkahan quickly became a go-to Chinese restaurant in Dublin, impressing critics and customers alike with their authentic Sichuan dishes, casual atmosphere, and high quality ingredients.

We're sure incoming UCD students will be only buzzing to have top notch Chinese food on their doorstep this semester.

