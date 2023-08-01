In an unexpected turn of events, UCD set to become the go-to spot for Chinese food

These students are about to be spoiled for choice.

With August 1st comes the return of a dreaded phrase, that even years after my education has come to an end, still haunt my dreams. Back To School (or Back 2 School for the quirky places). In just over a month primary, secondary, and third-level students will be returning to their institutes of knowledge, with possible despair, but for one Dublin 4 university, this return will be made a little sweeter.

Last week we wrote up about beloved Chinese restaurant Hakkahan opening a restaurant on the UCD Campus, which we thought was fantastic, if not a little random, but it turns out they are not the only new Chinese spot opening there.

Come September, Little Dumpling Company, Bullet Restaurant, and Nan Chinese are all collaborating with Hakkahan at a new space for authentic Chinese food on the Dublin 4 campus.

These four restaurants will operate out of the UCD Confucius Institute, which is a hub for all things Chinese culture in the hope of maintaining a link to it here in Dublin.

UCD students will be absolutely spoiled for choice when it comes to food come September; colour this UCD alum incredibly jealous at the class food that's about to be available.

However, the general public will be able to visit these new restaurants, as well as students, and takeaway is also an option.

