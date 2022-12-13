Has Dublin's latest food trend landed with the arrival of another new hot dog spot?

2023 could be the year of the hot dawg.

Hot dogs are good and trendy again, as Dublin has welcomed yet another food truck specialising in the dish this week. Just last week we covered Bad Dog, a hot dog takeaway spot based in Blanch. Gaucho's Dogs has only expanded its reach in 2022, and now we have yet another hot dog place right in the heart of Dublin.

Big Daddy Dawgs has launched in Dublin 2 this week, based at Albert Court East.

Big Daddy Dawgs come in two variations, the classic pork frank standard, or with beef sausage. From there you can choose your own toppings, everything from dill pickle spears to bacon bits, crunchy peanuts to potato chips. Or, if you'd rather, you can pick one of their eight signature hot dogs, which cost €9.99. You can check out their full menu below.

They've got some class sides like mac n cheese and giant tater tots, as well as two options for dessert, a hot fudge brownie or an NYC style cheesecake.

You can also place an order for some hot dogs alla Big Daddy Dawgs with Deliveroo, Uber Eats, or Just Eat.

Header images via Instagram/bigdaddysdawgs_

