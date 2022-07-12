'It's about damn time' Lizzo's Bar opens this week in Button Factory

Launch day is nearly upon us.

As Lizzo would say, "It's about damn time." Lizzo's Bar, new to the Button Factory, is opening on the upstairs of the premises on Wednesday 13th July.

Now, the bar isn't actually named after pop icon Lizzo (Truth hurts...) but rather the owner's daughter. Even so, we love the fun coincidence.

DJ Dandelion will provide the entertainment for the launch, spinning Northern Soul, Dancefloor Jazz, Motown, Disco, Femme, and 60s Pop. According to Button Factory's website:

"Her thrilling Dj sets and Iconic look have enthralled and bedazzled night owls in every corner of the capital. She has held residencies in legendary Dublin clubs Ri Ra, POD & The Kitchen and has shared stages with such luminaries as Ian Dury, Kevin Rowland and Iggy Pop."

Essentially, a visit to Lizzo's Bar on its opening night at Button Factory is an absolute must. We got in touch with the Bar this week; this is what they said about the opening:

"The Bar is a perfect setting for private hire events such as parties and intimate shows as well as being a relaxed chic space open to the public right in the heart of Temple Bar. There will be live DJ’s playing an array of genres throughout the week, with the side doors open to our large and spacious outdoor terrace."

There's free entry on Wednesday and doors open at 7:30pm.

We think this will be the perfect spot for letting your hair down on Hump Day.

Header image via Instagram/lizzosbar

