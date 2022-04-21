'Location update' - Bold and Brass cafe to open new cafe in D6

They're back!

After the disappointing closure of their Dartry branch earlier this year, Bold and Brass have confirmed they'll be back on the south side very soon.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the cafe teased their Rathmines location with Sprezzatura standing tall to the right and the bright lights of Rathmines Tesco in the background. I may or may not have spent ten minutes arguing with myself about whether this is the top or bottom of Rathmines, in a Grafton Street-esque debate.

At their Clontarf location, Bold and Brass were one of Dublin's stand-out 'coffee and a walk' stars during the various lockdowns over the past two years, and we're delighted to see they'll be back on the south side soon.

We all remember the darkest corners of lockdown life, where going for a coffee was one of the small luxuries the people of Ireland had to look forward to. Now that the world's reopened once again, it's great to see the businesses that kept us sane through it all thriving.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for an opening date for B&B's new Dublin 6 spot, and in the meantime you can visit them at their Clontarf home 7 days a week, Monday - Friday 8-4, Saturday 9-3.30 and Sunday 10-3.30.

Header image via Instagram/boldandbrasscoffee

