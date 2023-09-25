One of Dublin's best sushi restaurants has opened a new location in Blackrock

This is the restaurant's 7th location in Dublin.

As a lover of sushi, I've tried plenty of raw fish spots in Dublin in search of the nicest sushi, as well as the most cost effective. Anyone else who is a lover of the Japanese cuisine will know it often doesn't come cheap, and a plate of eight norimaki rolls can well set you back €15 in plenty of places.

One such place that I've always found to be very affordable as well as high quality is Musashi, and luckily they are dotted all over the city, with locations in Sandyford, Blanchardstown, and several city centre spots.

Well, there's some good news if you're also a Musashi fan, as they have just added another restaurant to their ranks, this time operating out of the Frascati Shopping Centre in Blackrock.

Musashi is a go-to for Japanese cuisine, with seven locations in Dublin, including their new Blackrock restaurant. They do a wide range of sushi plates, as well as ramen, curries, wok-fried dishes, and plenty more, making this spot ideal even if you're dining with someone who isn't as into sushi as you are.

Norimaki plates will cost you under €10, and Musashi also puts together tasting platters if you can't commit to one type of roll, in different sizes including small (16 pieces for €19.95), medium (24 pieces for €39.95), and king (34 pieces for €55), ideal no matter the size of your party.

You can make an online order or book a table at the new Musashi in Blackrock on their website now.

