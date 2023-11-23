Southside bakery opens sweet new café in D18

A new go-to coffee spot for anyone working or living in Cherrywood.

Cherrywood has been up and coming, with apartments and a shopping centre well in the works, and several hospitality openers popping up in the area over the last few months, including Zambrero and Croí Coffee. A new business is about to be added to that list, and we think it's quickly going to become popular with locals.

Rustic Honey Food has opened a new café at Cherrywood Business Park as of today, complete with all the yummy goods from their bakery, and pouring Imbibe Coffee.

Rustic Honey was first established four years ago by founder Anna Shipley. She has a degree in Culinary Arts and launched her career by working in some of Dublin’s most established coffee spots and restaurants, before launching her first solo project.

After gaining 12 years in the business, Shipley started up Rustic Honey, a wholesale bakery that caters for private and corporate catering, brand moments, celebrations cakes, and much more.

In early 2021, a tumultuous time for hospitality, to say the least, Shipley opened her first takeaway coffee spot Little Honey in Loughlinstown Shopping Centre. The second Rustic Honey in Cherrywood is bound to achieve similar success and we can't wait to stop by ourselves in the not too distant future.

