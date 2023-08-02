Say goodbye to the Stella diner, the spot is becoming a steakhouse

A fillet steak following my seventh Barbie screening? Sign me up.

Anyone familiar with the Stella Cinema in Rathmines is probably also aware of the accompanying diner.

They announced a few months ago that they were transforming into something else, and this week they have revealed what the Stella Diner is to become.

Opening in its place will be the Stella Steakhouse, the only steakhouse currently operating in Rathmines.

This new steakhouse will source their meat from John Stone, a premium Longford producer of dry-aged Irish beef, which will then be grilled masterfully in the kitchen.

Whether you're into rib eye, fillet or striploin, Stella Steakhouse will whip it up - their cheapest steak, the 8oz picanha, will set you back €32, while the cote de boeuf is an eye-watering €80 per 100g.

One positive that I do appreciate is that hand-cut fries, as well as your choice of sauce (Hollandaise, Pepper, Café de Paris Butter or Garlic Butter) are included in the cost of your steak, which is not as common as you might think; I have been stung by this before by Dublin steakhouses.

If steak ain't your thing, and you've been dragged here by the beef lover in your life, not to worry. Stella Steakhouse also has spatchcock chicken, BBQ prawns, seafood linguine (even as a steak lover I'd be very tempted to order this) and yellow courgette for the non-meat eaters.

The steakhouse will open in Rathmines Wednesday to Sunday from 17.00 until late. You can already make a booking on their website.

