'The wait is over' Taza to open new Raheny restaurant this week

Taza will open where Suas used to be in Raheny Village.

A few months ago, Taza announced they were opening a new restaurant in Raheny village. The Pakistani and Eastern cuisine restaurant already have a space in Artane, Dublin 5, and now they're opening where Suas used to be. Suas officially closed over the summer to allow Taza to come in and renovate the premises.

This space has a long history of hospitality; before Suas it was The Watermill for 18 years, and before that it was The Green Dolphin. Now Taza will take up the mantle, opening in Raheny on Wednesday 19th October.

Taza is known for their award-winning food and atmosphere; they have won several Tripadvisor awards. Their menu is extensive, with plenty of food for meat eaters but they also have a varied vegan section. Pakistan is known to be a haven for vegetarians, but Pakistani cuisine is also rich with vegan options to try, making Taza a great spot no matter your dietary requirements. Taza is available for delivery as well as dine-in. You can check out the various menus HERE.

If this all sounds like a bit of you, make sure to pop down to the new Taza restaurant in Raheny this week.

