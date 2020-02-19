This is the view from the new rooftop bar coming to Dublin in April

There's a decent stretch in the evenings and pretty soon spring will be in the air. This all means a new rooftop bar in Dublin would be most welcome.

That's exactly what's coming to the Grafton Street area in the form of Ava Dublin, a new rooftop bar which is set to open at the end of April. Brought to us by Doug Leddin and the people who gave us 'OHANA tiki bar a few months back, the new spot on Duke Street will have a capacity of 300 and Lovin Dublin has been given a sneak peak at the view that people will be able to enjoy from Ava.

Ava will be made up of five bars as well as a restaurant, a function space and a private event space. As mentioned above, the rooftop area will have enough room for 300 people and you can probably already picture yourself enjoying a cocktail on a long summer evening while looking down on Dublin city centre's busiest shopping area.

As you can probably guess from the below photo, construction is still in the early stages but you can keep up to date with everything Ava Dublin posts on Instagram here.

When it opens, Ava Dublin will be providing breakfast, brunch and dinner to hungry Dubliners and we're all looking forward to seeing how it turns out.