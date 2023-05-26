This new Dublin 8 bar is giving serious Barbie vibes

After weeks of anticipation, Doll Society Bar is finally soft launching in Dublin 8 this weekend. Based where Anti Social used to reside on Francis Street (RIP, gone but not forgotten) this disco-inspired bar is bound to pull in party people from all over with its fun decor and photo opps alone.

And even though the Barbie movie doesn't come out until July 21st, we can already bet that Doll Society would fit right into Barbieland.

Behind the scenes

Ahead of their opening, we caught up with owner Stephen Lawless on food, stockists, and the inspiration behind Doll Society Bar.

You guys are behind Bingo Loco/Oktoberfestival, so I imagine there will be an event or two happening in the new spot - any exciting/unusual ones we should be aware of?

This is a joint venture between the founders of Jackie's Dublin's first 90s themed bar and myself, who yes is one of 3 owners of Bingo Loco. We will have some very unique experiences coming to Doll Society, nothing like Ireland has ever experienced before. We have actually worked together for over 10 years on many different projects.

Will there just be drinks or will you have any food offerings at Doll Society?

Yes we will have a modern tapas style food offering, we are in the process of finalising the full menu.

Any word on stockists/suppliers?

Diageo will be our main supplier, although we will be working closely with some brands that supply products specifically to our target audience. This will encompass some unique events and launches.

Most people would associate the premise with being a bit dark- but it looks like it's getting a lick of pink? What made you go for the new aesthetic?

We travelled to 5 countries to try and find a blend to match the aesthetic and direction we had in mind. Our ceilings are entirely made of mirrors and we have completely brightened up the space, plenty of IG moments will be had! Our sharer cocktails are made of Giant disco balls!

How has the response been to the news of your opening?

The response is great! I think people can really see that we are going for quite a unique experience in all aspects, although we have kept things under wraps we are very excited to show you what we have built. Also everyday the public are reading articles of bars, cafes, restaurants closing, so it's nice to flip that on its head and bring something new to Dublin.

Doll Society Bar opens from Friday May 26th and you can send them a direct message on Instagram or an email if you're looking to book.

Header image via Instagram / Doll Society Bar

READ ON:

- A cyber punk-inspired restaurant is opening in Dublin this weekend

- 10 spots you actually should go to eat in Ranelagh

- Get coxinhas and dessert hot dogs at this new D1 burger joint