Xico reopens today with a new nightclub focus ahead of the banker

This Baggot Street institution is back and better than ever.

If you have missed this underground haven, then great news, as Xico officially reopens on Baggot Street on Thursday October 26th, just in time for the Halloween bank holiday festivities.

Following a five month closure period, Xico returns with a new focus - they have scrapped their restaurant and have come back as a nightclub venue instead of the hybrid of the two that they were previously.

As someone who loved the food offering at Xico, I can say I am sorry to hear this, but when speaking to a spokesperson for Xico, she revealed that this new focus comes as a result of the lack of nightclubs currently in Dublin. They will now utilise the space to open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8pm until late, and you can expect drink promos, DJs and special guests.

Despite the fact that Xico will no longer operate as a sit-down restaurant, those who make group or corporate bookings will be able to avail of a food offering.

They have picked a great weekend to make their grand return, as all of Dublin will be celebrating the likes of Halloween and Day of the Dead, so if your bank holiday weekend diary is looking a little sad, why not make a visit to Xico?

