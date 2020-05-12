Harris: "We're engaging with hairdressers to come up with ideas"

Simon Harris has said that the government is working with hairdressers to come up with solutions on how to help the industry.

Hairdressers are currently scheduled to reopen during phase 4 of the government's roadmap to reopening Irish society and business which begins on July 20. However, there have been calls from within the industry to allow hairdressers and barbers to reopen during an earlier phase.

Health Minister Simon Harris has told FM104 that the government is looking at solutions by saying: "We'll obviously be engaging with the industry, I know some of my colleagues were chatting to the industry.

"I know some of them are coming forward with ideas in terms of how they think they could try and make it safer for the hairdressers and barbers to open again.

"We're engaging with the industry and seeing if they can come up with some ideas and if we can help them in that regard as well."

Phase 1 of the government's roadmap is due to begin on Monday, May 18 when outdoor workers like builders and gardeners will be allowed to return to work and some retail outlets such as garden centres and hardware stores will be allowed to reopen.

