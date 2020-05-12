Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Harris: "We're engaging with hairdressers to come up with ideas"

By James Fenton

May 12, 2020 at 9:38am

Share:

Simon Harris has said that the government is working with hairdressers to come up with solutions on how to help the industry.

Hairdressers are currently scheduled to reopen during phase 4 of the government's roadmap to reopening Irish society and business which begins on July 20. However, there have been calls from within the industry to allow hairdressers and barbers to reopen during an earlier phase.

Health Minister Simon Harris has told FM104 that the government is looking at solutions by saying: "We'll obviously be engaging with the industry, I know some of my colleagues were chatting to the industry.

"I know some of them are coming forward with ideas in terms of how they think they could try and make it safer for the hairdressers and barbers to open again.

"We're engaging with the industry and seeing if they can come up with some ideas and if we can help them in that regard as well."

Phase 1 of the government's roadmap is due to begin on Monday, May 18 when outdoor workers like builders and gardeners will be allowed to return to work and some retail outlets such as garden centres and hardware stores will be allowed to reopen.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

Frontline staff can get free breakfast/lunch at The Westbury this week

We made some healthy snacks at home and they were so tasty

Here’s how to play for The American Mega Millions $248 million jackpot from Ireland

Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends also set to get the TV treatment later this year

You may also love

Phew! Johnny Logan and Dickie Rock are friends again

Survey reveals most people would prefer working from home after lockdown

Irish travelling to the UK won't have to self-isolate after arrival

Johnny Logan and Dickie Rock involved in bizarre feud

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.