'Life is good again' - Family reunited with stolen dog after two years

By Fiona Frawley

January 16, 2023 at 1:23pm

It's a Blue Monday no longer.

There were joyful scenes at DSPCA HQ this weekend as a stolen dog was reunited with her overjoyed family after two years apart.

The missing dog was found in the middle of a busy road in Dublin and brought into the DSPCA, who then scanned her microchip which revealed she had been lost or stolen from a family in Galway two years ago.

The DSPCA were then able to get in touch with Baya's family, whose details were registered via the FIDO microchipping database. They arrived quickly to take her home after a tearful reunion.

If you can watch this without crying, fair play.

The DSPCA had just issued a warning about the importance of microchipping the day Baya was brought in - if this reunion doesn't highlight how crucial microchipping is, I don't know what will.

"We were able to reunite her with her heartbroken owners with one simple phone call", the DSPCA team wrote. "They would never have found her had it not been for her microchip, so please everyone, make sure your pet is microchipped and registered to you, you owe it to them!"

Baya headed home with her family after the video was taken, and they have since confirmed she doesn't mind sharing her bed with her new four-legged sister.

A good news story for the ages.

Header image via Instagram/dspcashelter

READ NEXT: 'It's not a goodbye' 505 Coffee close Loughlinstown premises

