PICS: Thousands got up before dawn today to take part in Pieta House's Sunrise Appeal

By James Fenton

May 9, 2020 at 10:56am

Thousands of people around the country were up before dawn today to take part in Pieta House's Sunrise Appeal fundraiser.

Pieta House's Sunrise Appeal took place in the absence of the annual Darkness Into Light event which had to be cancelled due to Covid-19. On the same day that DIL was supposed to take place, thousands got up to watch the sunrise within 5km of their home and many of them have been posting the results online...

While the power of seeing thousands walk together for Darkness Into Light can't be replaced, the effort made this morning can't be underestimated. Last night, over €2 million was raised during The Late Late Show and if you can still donate by following this link.

(header pic: Leo Varadker)

