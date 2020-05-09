PICS: Thousands got up before dawn today to take part in Pieta House's Sunrise Appeal

Thousands of people around the country were up before dawn today to take part in Pieta House's Sunrise Appeal fundraiser.

Pieta House's Sunrise Appeal took place in the absence of the annual Darkness Into Light event which had to be cancelled due to Covid-19. On the same day that DIL was supposed to take place, thousands got up to watch the sunrise within 5km of their home and many of them have been posting the results online...

Thank you to everyone who's joining in #DILSunriseAppeal.Head to https://t.co/w7ME1NTXbu to share your sunrise moment, share your message of remembrance &share hope. Lets stand together to ensure suicide, self-harm & stigma is replaced with hope, self-care & acceptance #DIL2020💛 pic.twitter.com/2ARA4aC1aG — Pieta (@PietaHouse) May 9, 2020

#DIL2020 from The Hellfire Club. More than ever our donations are so important #pietahouse ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PQ3FdlMqlB — carin (@carinbryans) May 9, 2020

A beautiful morning to be up watching the sun rise. There really is no place like home. #DILSunriseAppeal #pietahouse pic.twitter.com/gREZOyCF23 — Shaun Boyce (@sboycey) May 9, 2020

In life, you have to go through the darkness to see into the light! #pietahouse #DarknessIntoLight #staystrong pic.twitter.com/FgbAcaJkFk — Dillon Smith (@DillonSmith69) May 9, 2020

Great to take in the sunrise this morning down on the quay in Wexford #DILSunriseAppeal #DIL2020 #PietaHouse pic.twitter.com/oXqrqWxhC8 — Rianna Jarrett (@RiannaJarrett) May 9, 2020

Time lapse “darkness into light”. With thanks to my daughter. They viewed I donated!. #pietahouse pic.twitter.com/11hXbbUHcG — Richard Colwell (@REDCMD) May 9, 2020

While the power of seeing thousands walk together for Darkness Into Light can't be replaced, the effort made this morning can't be underestimated. Last night, over €2 million was raised during The Late Late Show and if you can still donate by following this link.

