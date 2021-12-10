COMPETITION: WIN a Carlsberg Christmas catch-up in your local for you and three friends

Who are you looking forward to having a pint with this Christmas?

While Christmas brings with it many beloved traditions, one that is especially held dear throughout the length and breadth of Ireland is the highly-anticipated Christmas catch-up and this year, it's all about making time to see the ones that matter most.

Whether it’s sharing stories with old friends you haven’t seen since school, or finally carving out time to spend with your closest mates, Christmas affords us the opportunity to really be present. As Danny O'Reilly from The Coronas says in the video below; ah sure why not? It's Christmas!

Keenly aware of just how important that quality time is in times like these, the folks at Carlsberg are running a fantastic competition throughout the month of December and you’re going to want to throw your novelty festive hat in the ring.

Running from 12pm on Thursday 2 December until 12pm on Tuesday 21 December, Carlsberg are giving away a pint and meal in your beloved local for you and three of your very best pals.

In addition to winning brownie points with your mates, you’ll get to enjoy a refreshing pint in a warm, cosy pub, appreciating what’s right in front of you.

With 100 winners to be announced throughout the month, all you’ve got to do to enter is visit the Carlsberg Competition website and fill in your details - it’s as simple as that.

The best time of the year? Probably.

With 100 prizes up for grabs, visit the Carlsberg Competition website to be in with a chance of winning a free pint and meal for yourself and three mates. Terms & Conditions apply, you must be over 18 to enter, click HERE to find out more.