COMPETITION: WIN a Carlsberg Christmas catch-up in your local for you and three friends

By Lovin' Media

December 10, 2021 at 2:14pm

Sponsored

Share:

Who are you looking forward to having a pint with this Christmas?

While Christmas brings with it many beloved traditions, one that is especially held dear throughout the length and breadth of Ireland is the highly-anticipated Christmas catch-up and this year, it's all about making time to see the ones that matter most.

Whether it’s sharing stories with old friends you haven’t seen since school, or finally carving out time to spend with your closest mates, Christmas affords us the opportunity to really be present. As Danny O'Reilly from The Coronas says in the video below; ah sure why not? It's Christmas!

Keenly aware of just how important that quality time is in times like these, the folks at Carlsberg are running a fantastic competition throughout the month of December and you’re going to want to throw your novelty festive hat in the ring.

Running from 12pm on Thursday 2 December until 12pm on Tuesday 21 December, Carlsberg are giving away a pint and meal in your beloved local for you and three of your very best pals.

In addition to winning brownie points with your mates, you’ll get to enjoy a refreshing pint in a warm, cosy pub, appreciating what’s right in front of you.

With 100 winners to be announced throughout the month, all you’ve got to do to enter is visit the Carlsberg Competition website and fill in your details - it’s as simple as that.

The best time of the year? Probably.

With 100 prizes up for grabs, visit the Carlsberg Competition website to be in with a chance of winning a free pint and meal for yourself and three mates. Terms & Conditions apply, you must be over 18 to enter, click HERE to find out more.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

The DSPCA urges people not to abandon their older pets due to a significant rise in such behaviour

Sprezzatura has teamed up with D8 Candle Co. and Winelab to create the perfect gift for Dublin foodies

From Joanne McNally to Bingo Loco, the different ways the entertainment sector are grappling with the new restrictions

The L list - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

You may also love

Win treats for your favourite local businesses with the 12 Days of SQUIDmas

RECIPE: How to make these delicious Savoury Potato Churros from scratch

WIN the ideal day out at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre worth €250

WIN: A hamper filled with Cadbury chocolate for someone you love

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.