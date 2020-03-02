Five free things to do in Dublin this month

Saving up? It's tough, ain't it? But just because we're saving doesn't mean we have to miss out on fun and interesting things to do in Dublin this month.

So, we're here to inspire you to try something new and have some free fun this month! Here are five of our picks.

A Fabulous Market

If you haven't been to this free monthly market in The George, then you should definitely check it out.

Expect to find crafty bits and pieces, vintage clothes, gorgeous art and even baked goods. Plus, there tends to be live music or a performance of some kind going on as you browse through the market in this iconic Dublin venue.

On Saturday, March 7, you should head along and enjoy the atmosphere. Oh, and there are free tarot card readings.

Enjoy a jazz night

Turns out, there are loads of Dublin venues that host whopper jazz nights. And entry is free.

Arthur's Bar on Thomas Street, Dublin 8, is known for playing host to some amazing jazz talent.

With dim lighting and a real turf fire, it makes for a super relaxed evening out.

Brunch in Rathfarnham

We are back with another brunch for house-hunters on Saturday, March 21.

This time, we're hosting one in Rathfarnham. As always, there will be a panel of property experts giving their insights and tips on the home-buying process as well as mortgage advisors available to talk one to one.

And of course, we'll treat you to some brunch on us. Keep an eye on our AIB Livin Dublin hub for updates and announcements.

Hang out at this late-night cafe

Honestly, Dublin doesn't have enough places like this.

Accents Tea and Coffe Lounge on Stephen Street is one of the only cafes in the city that opens until 11pm every night. There is often live music nights, spoken word poetry events and loads more.

It makes for a great sober alternative evening out in town. Plus, they do a whopper hot chocolate.

Irish Brewers Cup 2020

The coffee lovers among us who are looking for things to do in Dublin this month will be interested in this one.

On, Saturday, March 14, Dublin's 'coffee community' are being asked to pop along to Cloud Picker Coffee Roasters HQ in Crumlin, Dublin 12 to support those competing The Irish Brewers Championship.

