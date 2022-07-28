Get Bank Holiday ready with this incredible range of tasty BBQ essentials

Planning a Bank Holiday BBQ? From mouth-watering Tomahawk steaks to top quality Irish beef burgers, stock up on all your BBQ essentials at Tesco...

The August Bank Holiday is just around the corner, making this weekend the perfect opportunity to fire up the grill, invite your pals around and enjoy a tasty summer BBQ in the garden.

And to help you stock up on all of the essentials, Tesco's Firepit range has everything you need to prep the ultimate BBQ feast.

Available online and in Tesco stores nationwide, the Fire Pit range includes classic BBQ mains such as beef burgers, pork chops and chicken kebabs, as well as tasty sides such as corn on the cob with cajun spice and stuffed mushrooms. For the veggies, Tesco's exclusive Plant Chef and Wicked Kitchen range has you covered with loads of meat-free alternatives, perfect for grilling on the BBQ.

And for dessert, Tesco's own label ice-cream range has something for everyone. With over 15 delicious flavours to choose from including strawberry cheesecake and cookie dough, the range is locally produced in Co Cork using fresh Irish dairy.

So, ahead of your next garden get-together or summer party, here are some of our top picks for your next BBQ feast...

Tomahawk Beef Steak

Matured for at least 14 days, this extra thick ribeye steak is packed with flavour and should pair perfectly with any homemade seasoning or marinades. Available in selected stores 22.07-02.08.

4 Quarter Pounder Beef Burgers

Made from 100% Irish beef, these lightly seasoned and finely ground burgers are perfect for cooking on a BBQ.

Hoisin Chicken Mini Fillet Kebabs

Quick to cook and jam-packed with savoury soy and ginger flavours, these award-winning tasty chicken fillets are perfect for skewering.

Piri Piri Sizzle Steak

Seasoned with herbs and spices and matured for 28 days, these tasty beef steaks will add some extra flavour to your summer BBQ spread. Perfect for enjoying as part of an easy-to-make and very tasty steak sandwich!

BBQ Basted Pork Chops

Marinated in a sweet and smoky BBQ seasoning, these tasty chops are made from 100% Irish Bord Bia assured pork, and they're even gluten-free!

For more BBQ inspiration and to explore the full Tesco Fire pit range, click here.