Here's where you can find some incredible deals on your off to college tech

Summer is almost over and we know a lot of you will be busy gearing up for the new college semester. With the new term just weeks away and students set to be returning to classrooms this year, we're sure you're counting down the days until you're back on campus with your pals.

Whether you're a returning student or a fresher, you probably have a long list of college essentials to pick up before the new semester starts and, if some new tech is high up on your priorities, we've got some good news for you...

Harvey Norman is the perfect one-stop-shop for all your college needs. They're running some incredible Off to College deals on laptops, tablets, printers and other essential tech accessories, to help you get yourself sorted for college and being smart with your budget. With deals like up to €350 off laptops, tablets from €59 and Sim Free Phones from just €24.95, Harvey Norman will ensure you stay within your budget and have a huge selection to choose from featuring all the biggest tech brands. From printers to keyboards and mouse's to laptop bags you'll also be spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing those essential tech accessories to see you through the new college term.

When it comes to laptops, Harvey Norman's range includes Mac, PCs, Chromebooks, 2 in 1 hybrid devices and more, so there's plenty of options to choose from. There's a spectacular range of tablets available too, featuring some of the biggest brands in tech including Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Lenovo. And don’t forget the smart phone, a must-have for any student heading off to college. Harvey Norman has Ireland’s largest range of Sim Free smart phones which allow you to buy the phone you want and pick the best network deal to suit your needs.

If you're still remote learning this year, one of Harvey Norman's incredible home printers could be an absolute game-changer for your study sessions with entry level printers costing just €39. You could spend more now to save on those printing costs in the long run too with Harvey Norman’s range of ink-tank printers. Top all that off with some state-of-the-art tech accessories including keyboard, mouses and monitors, and you should be well set for whatever the college term throws at you.

You can also stretch the budget even further and pay it in installments with Harvey Normans’ Tech Credit offering which enables you, upon approval to spread the cost of your bundle. Harvey Norman is the only retailer offering fantastic Tech Credit options where you can choose payments of 12 or 24 month installment plans to get the technology you need for heading off to college. Whether its a new laptop, tablet, or camera Tech Credit is there to make finance simple.

Once you've got your college tech sorted, it's time to grab that booklist, recharge the laptop and get ready to take in everything the next college year has to offer!

You can shop Harvey Norman's Off to College range in store or online here.